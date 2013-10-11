* RBI says receives 101 bids for 70.22 billion rupees at 2020 bond auction * RBI says accepts 83 bids for 39.95 billion rupees at 2020 bond auction * RBI says partial allotment of 34.23 percent on 2 bids at 2020 bond auction * RBI says accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 52 million rupees at 2020 bond auction * For more details on the auction results,: