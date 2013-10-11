BRIEF-Reliance Industries says over 72 mln Jio customers sign up for Prime plan
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
* RBI says receives 154 bids for 114.6 billion rupees at 2027 bond auction * RBI says accepts 106 bids for 59.81 billion rupees at 2027 bond auction * RBI says partial allotment of 59 percent on sole bid at 2027 bond auction * RBI says accepts all 11 non-competitive bids for 195 million rupees at 2027 bond auction * For more details on the auction results, see:
* Reliance Industries says over 72 million Jio customers have signed up for Jio Prime
* Dow down 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors