* RBI says receives 94 bids for 60.63 billion rupees at 2041 bond auction * RBI says accepts 39 bids for 19.87 billion rupees at 2041 bond auction * RBI says partial allotment of 63.94 percent on 4 bids at 2041 bond auction * RBI says accepts all 8 non-competitive bids for 134.2 million rupees at 2041 bond auction * For more details on bond auction, see: