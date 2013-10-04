MUMBAI, Oct 4 * India cbank says receives 165 bids for 140.04 billion rupees at 2019 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 52 bids for 59.92 billion rupees at 2019 bond auction; fully sold * India cbank says partial allotment of 52.84 percent on 6 bids at 2019 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 6 non-competitive bids for 80 million rupees at 2019 bond auction * For more details on the auction results, see: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)