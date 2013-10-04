MUMBAI, Oct 4 * India cbank says receives 123 bids for 134.96 billion rupees at 2023 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 6 bids for 29.89 billion rupees at 2023 bond auction; fully sold * India cbank says partial allotment of 79.82 percent on 3 bids at 2023 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 114 million rupees at 2023 bond auction * For more details on the auction results, see: