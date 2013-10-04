MUMBAI, Oct 4 India cbank says receives 120 bids for 69.20 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction. * India cbank says accepts 68 bids for 30 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction; fully sold * India cbank says partial allotment of 11.37 percent on two bids at 2042 bond auction * India cbank says got no non-competitive bids at 2042 bond auction * For more details on the auction results, see: