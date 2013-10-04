Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, Oct 4 India cbank says receives 120 bids for 69.20 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction. * India cbank says accepts 68 bids for 30 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction; fully sold * India cbank says partial allotment of 11.37 percent on two bids at 2042 bond auction * India cbank says got no non-competitive bids at 2042 bond auction * For more details on the auction results, see:
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Dow -0.28 pct, S&P -0.10 pct, Nasdaq +0.02 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)