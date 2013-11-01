* India cbank says receives 118 bids for 93.38 billion rupees at 2020 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 44 bids for 39.91 billion rupees at 2020 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 22.89 percent on 4 bids at 2020 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all 4 non-competitive bids for 93.5 million rupees at 2020 bond auction * For more details on the bond auction results, see: