* India cbank says receives 99 bids for 50.19 billion rupees at 2030 bond auction * India cbank says accepts 50 bids for 19.97 billion rupees at 2030 bond auction * India cbank says partial allotment of 6.37 percent on 2 bids at 2030 bond auction * India cbank says accepts all three non-competitive bids for 27.3 million rupees at 2030 bond auction * For more details on the bond auction results, see: