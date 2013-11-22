MUMBAI Nov 22 India will sell 10 billion rupees ($158.97 million) of 1.44 percent, 2023 inflation-indexed government bonds on Nov. 26, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

The 10-year bonds will offer a retail yield of 1.44 percent over the wholesale price index. ($1 = 62.9037 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)