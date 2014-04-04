MUMBAI, April 4 RBI says receives 161 bids for 109.26 billion rupees at 8.35 percent 2022 bond auction * Accepts 34 bids for 39.92 billion rupees at 8.35 percent 2022 bond auction * Partial allotment of 99.02 percent on 1 bid at 8.35 percent 2022 bond auction * Accepts all 4 non competitive bids for 79.5 million rupees at 8.35 percent 2022 bond auction * For more on auction results, see: (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)