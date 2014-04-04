April 4 The Reserve Bank of India: * RBI says receives 207 bids for 161.41 billion rupees at 8.28 percent 2027 bond auction * Accepts 95 bids for 69.79 billion rupees at 8.28 percent 2027 bond auction * Partial allotment of 25.55 percent on 14 bids at 8.28 percent 2027 bond auction * Accepts all 8 non competitive bids for 211.4 million rupees at 8.28 percent 2027 bond auction * For more on auction results, see: