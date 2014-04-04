MUMBAI, April 4 RBI says receives 106 bids for 66.25 billion rupees at 9.20 percent 2030 bond auction. * Accepts 35 bids for 19.67 billion rupees at 9.20 percent 2030 bond auction * Partial allotment of 40.33 percent on 2 bids at 9.20 percent 2030 bond auction * Accepts all 10 non-competitive bids for 334 million rupees at 9.20 percent 2030 bond auction. * For more on auction results, see: