MUMBAI, April 4 The Reserve Bank of India: * Receives 97 bids for 48.47 billion rupees at 9.23 percent 2043 bond auction * Accepts 59 bids for 21.29 billion rupees at 9.23 percent 2043 bond auction * Nil partial allotment at 9.23 percent 2043 bond auction * Accepts all 6 non competitive bids for 69 million rupees at 9.23 percent 2043 bond auction * For more on auction results, see: (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)