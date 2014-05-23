BRIEF-Veto Switch Gears & Cables gets order worth 190 mln rupees for supply of LED bulbs
* Says awarded an order of Rs. 19 crore for supply of LED bulbs from EESL tender Source text: http://bit.ly/2jWAJc1 Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 23 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped to its lowest level in three and half months on Friday after results of the 160 billion rupees ($2.72 billion) debt sale came in better than market expectations.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 6 basis points on the day at 8.65 percent, its lowest level since Feb. 6.
The yield started to fall from 8.69 percent earlier in the afternoon on market speculation about aggressive cut-offs before the results were unveiled.
The central bank sold all bonds at yields slightly below market expectations. The benchmark 10-year paper was sold at 101.01 rupees, yielding 8.6717 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters. * The UK blue chip index fell 0.7 percent, down after the pound rose to a one-month high against the dollar. It ended down 0.66 percent at 7151.18 points on Monday. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: British housebuilders Bovis and Berkeley see little logic in a merger, sources close to the companies told Reuters, after a media report said an influential Bovis shareho
** Ajanta Pharma Ltd dives as much as 14.55 pct to 1,526.65 rupees, lowest since July 4, 2016