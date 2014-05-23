MUMBAI May 23 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped to its lowest level in three and half months on Friday after results of the 160 billion rupees ($2.72 billion) debt sale came in better than market expectations.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 6 basis points on the day at 8.65 percent, its lowest level since Feb. 6.

The yield started to fall from 8.69 percent earlier in the afternoon on market speculation about aggressive cut-offs before the results were unveiled.

The central bank sold all bonds at yields slightly below market expectations. The benchmark 10-year paper was sold at 101.01 rupees, yielding 8.6717 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)