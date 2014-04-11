US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors brace for French election
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
April 11 The Reserve Bank of India: * India cbank says receives 120 bids for 72.72 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction * Accepts 29 bids for 19.995 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction * Partial allotment of 96.74 percent on both bids at 2042 bond auction * Accepts both non competitive bids for 5 million rupees at 2042 bond auction * For more on auction, see:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.20 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur