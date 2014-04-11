April 11 The Reserve Bank of India: * India cbank says receives 120 bids for 72.72 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction * Accepts 29 bids for 19.995 billion rupees at 2042 bond auction * Partial allotment of 96.74 percent on both bids at 2042 bond auction * Accepts both non competitive bids for 5 million rupees at 2042 bond auction * For more on auction, see: