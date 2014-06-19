MUMBAI, June 19 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield opened lower at 8.65 percent from Wednesday's close of 8.67 percent, tailing U.S. bond yields after the Federal Reserve took a more dovish stance than some had expected at its June meeting.

However, concerns over rising global oil prices weighed with continuing violence in Iraq. Brent crude rose past $114 a barrel to a nine-month high on Wednesday.

The benchmark yield is expected to trade in a range with some buying likely from state-run banks. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)