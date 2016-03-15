MUMBAI, March 15 India's benchmark 10-year bond
yield slumped to a near five-month low on Tuesday after retail
inflation for February eased, leading to expectation the Reserve
Bank of India may cut key rates at its monetary policy review on
April 5.
The central bank's plan to buy bonds worth up to 150 billion
rupees ($2.23 billion) through an open market operation (OMO) on
Thursday, aided gains, traders said.
At 0343 GMT, the benchmark 10-year bond yield
was down 3 basis points at 7.57 percent, after earlier falling
as much as 4 basis points to 7.56 percent, the lowest since Oct.
19.
India's headline retail inflation, which the
RBI closely tracks to set its interest rate policy, eased to
5.18 percent in February from a year earlier, data showed on
Monday.
($1 = 67.2200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anand Basu)