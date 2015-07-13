A money lender counts rupee currency notes at his shop in Ahmedabad, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

MUMBAI Bond yields jumped on Monday morning after the Reserve Bank of India late on Friday surprised investors with the announcement of an open market sale of bonds for 100 billion rupees ($1.58 billion), to be conducted on July 14.

Traders attributed the announcement to a likely cash surplus in the system, due to the RBI's forex intervention and government spending.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 10 basis points at 7.90 percent by 0345 GMT, while the most traded 8.40 percent 2024 bond yield was 11 basis points higher at 8.07 percent.

The rise in yields, if sustained, would be the biggest single-day rise since June 2. Traders said the expectation of a string of open market sales of bonds going ahead was unsettling investors.

($1 = 63.4650 rupees)

