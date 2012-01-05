* Traders cautious ahead of bond auction, OMO on Friday

* Weedly food inflation due around 0600 GMT watched

* Sentiments broadly positive on rate cut hopes (Update to mid morning)

Jan 5 Indian federal bond yields were little changed on Thursday as investors were wary about adding positions ahead of the 140 billion rupees ($2.65 billion) bond auction on Friday.

The market was awaiting the weekly inflation data due later in the day for cues, traders said.

At 10:15 a.m. (0445 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was 1 basis point higher at 8.37 percent from Wednesday's close.

"The food inflation data, which is scheduled to be released later in the day, is seen showing negative numbers, which will be positive for market," said Harish Agarwal, a dealer with First Rand Bank in Mumbai.

"The market is not rejoicing yet as it is broadly cautious ahead of the the auction on Friday."

The government will sell 140 billion rupees of debt while the central bank has said it will buy back 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday.

India's annual food inflation eased for a ninth straight week to 0.42 percent, its lowest in nearly six years, in mid-December on improved supplies, bolstering hopes of a cooling in overall inflation that will allow the central bank to shift focus to reviving growth by cutting rates.

Total volume on the RBI's electronic trading platform was a normal 37.50 billion Indian rupees ($710 million).

The timing of the debt buyback scheduled for Friday, alongside the bond auction, weighed on sentiment, traders said.

Agarwal expects bond yields to trade in the 8.30 percent to 8.38 percent range in the day's session.

The underlying sentiments in bonds remain positive on hopes that the central bank will ease monetary policy as early as Jan 24, when it meets to review rates, and on easing cash in the banking system, traders said.

India's chief economic adviser Kaushik Basu said on Wednesday that the economy will likely grow faster next fiscal year than in 2011/12 because of an improved external environment and a shift in policy focus from containing inflation to promoting growth..

Cash in the banking system continued to improve with banks' borrowings from the RBI's repo counter under the liquidity adjustment facility at 815 billion rupees on Wednesday, sharply lower from 1.13 trillion rupees on Tuesday.

India's Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association will recommend to the central bank that it changes the basis for determining daily bands for trading government bonds to yield from price, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The benchmark five-year swap rate was 3 basis points higher at 7.11 percent as was the one-year rate at 7.72 percent from Wednesday. ($1 = 52.8 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)