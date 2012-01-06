* WHAT: Indian federal bond auction * WHEN: Friday, Jan 6 * Bids 10:30-12:30 (0500-0700 GMT * Results after 14:30 (0900 GMT * Forecast cut-off yields: * --2018 bond 8.3575 pct * --2021 bond 8.3524 pct * --2032 bond 8.6487 pct MUMBAI, Jan 6 India is expected to sell 7.83 percent bonds maturing in 2018 at 97.45 rupees, yielding 8.3575 percent, at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. The government will sell 40 billion rupees ($758 million) of 7.83 percent 2018 bonds, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.28 percent 2032. The 2021 bonds are expected to fetch 102.88 rupees for a yield of 8.3524 percent and the 2032 bonds are likely to be sold at 96.50 rupees, yielding 8.6487 percent. Following are the detailed results of the poll: -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 7.83 pct 2018 bond Maturity date : April 11, 2018 Sale Amount : 40 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 9, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 97.45 rupees (8.3575 percent) Average forecast : 97.48 rupees (8.3522 percent) Highest Forecast : 97.55 rupees (8.3364 percent) Lowest Forecast : 97.45 rupees (8.3575 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.79 percent 2021 bond Maturity date : Nov. 8, 2021 Sale Amount : 70 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 9, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 102.88 rupees (8.3524 percent) Average forecast : 102.88 rupees (8.3524 percent) Highest Forecast : 102.90 rupees (8.3487 percent) Lowest Forecast : 102.85 rupees (8.3562 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- Bond : 8.28 pct 2032 bond Maturity date : Feb. 15, 2032 Sale Amount : 30 billion rupees Auction method : Uniform price-based Non-competitive bidding : Up to 5 percent of notified sale amount Settlement date : Jan. 9, 2012 Number of poll respondents: 10 Median forecast : 96.50 rupees (8.6487 percent) Average forecast : 96.49 rupees (8.6504 percent) Highest Forecast : 96.75 rupees (8.6216 percent) Lowest Forecast : 96.10 rupees (8.6923 percent) -------------------------------------------------------------- ($1= 52.8 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Shamik Paul)