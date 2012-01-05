* RBI deputy's comments on interest rates peaking aid-traders

* Upside to bond prices capped on caution ahead Friday's auction, OMO

* Food price index down for first time in nearly 6 years on an annualised basis (Updates to close)

By Archana Narayanan

Jan 5 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended lower on Thursday, as food prices fell in late December for the first time in six years and comforted by comments by a central bank deputy governor that interest rates in India have peaked.

Gains to bond prices were however capped on caution ahead of the 140 billion rupees ($2.64 billion) bond auction and a 120 billion rupees buyback on Friday, traders said.

The benchmark bond yield ended at 8.33 percent, lower than Wednesday's close of 8.36 percent. It traded in a band of 8.31 percent and 8.38 percent in the day.

Interest rates in India have peaked, Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor of the central bank said on Thursday, adding that economic growth concerns are back on "centre stage".

"RBI deputy governor's comments seem to suggest that there could be a repo rate cut in the policy on Jan. 24," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

"Subsequently, the OMOs could continue and later there could be a CRR (cash reserve ratio) cut after the interest rate cycle has turned."

Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 252.30 billion rupees on Thursday, more than double the normal volume dealt in a day.

Buying momentum in the bond market continues as inflation is trending down triggering hopes that RBI will relax its hawkish stance and as cash crunch in the system has eased, traders said.

Banks borrowed 771.70 billion rupees ($14.64 billion) from the RBI under the daily liquidity adjustment facility on Thursday, lower than 815 billion rupees on Wednesday and Tuesday's 1.13 trillion rupees.

The food price index fell in late December on an annual basis for the first time since April 2006, data showed on Thursday, dragged down by a high statistical base effect and improved supply of crops such as pulses, vegetables and potatoes..

Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council Chairman C.Rangarajan also said that RBI had already given an indication that a reversal of the policy may be possible when there are definite signs of decline in inflation.

The central bank has raised its interest rates 13 times since March 2010, but left them unchanged at its last monetary policy review in December, saying the risks to growth were increasing, suggesting it may relax its stance in coming months.

"At this stage given that the deceleration in growth has been faster than expected and weekly inflation data has been coming off, we place a 30 percent possibility of a rate cut in the Jan 24 meeting," said Rohini Malkani, economist, Citi India.

Malkani expects RBI to lower policy rates by 100 basis points in 2012.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 3 basis points at 7.05 percent, while the one-year rate closed up 2 basis points to 7.71 percent. ($1 = 53 Indian rupees) (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)