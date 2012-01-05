* RBI deputy's comments on interest rates peaking
aid-traders
* Upside to bond prices capped on caution ahead Friday's
auction, OMO
* Food price index down for first time in nearly 6 years on
an annualised basis
(Updates to close)
By Archana Narayanan
Jan 5 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield
ended lower on Thursday, as food prices fell in late December
for the first time in six years and comforted by comments by a
central bank deputy governor that interest rates in India have
peaked.
Gains to bond prices were however capped on caution ahead of
the 140 billion rupees ($2.64 billion) bond auction and a 120
billion rupees buyback on Friday, traders said.
The benchmark bond yield ended at 8.33
percent, lower than Wednesday's close of 8.36 percent. It traded
in a band of 8.31 percent and 8.38 percent in the day.
Interest rates in India have peaked, Subir Gokarn, a deputy
governor of the central bank said on Thursday, adding that
economic growth concerns are back on "centre stage".
"RBI deputy governor's comments seem to suggest that there
could be a repo rate cut in the policy on Jan. 24," said Sandeep
Bagla, senior vice president at ICICI Securities Primary
Dealership.
"Subsequently, the OMOs could continue and later there could
be a CRR (cash reserve ratio) cut after the interest rate cycle
has turned."
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was 252.30 billion rupees on Thursday, more than double
the normal volume dealt in a day.
Buying momentum in the bond market continues as inflation is
trending down triggering hopes that RBI will relax its hawkish
stance and as cash crunch in the system has eased, traders said.
Banks borrowed 771.70 billion rupees ($14.64 billion) from
the RBI under the daily liquidity adjustment facility on
Thursday, lower than 815 billion rupees on Wednesday and
Tuesday's 1.13 trillion rupees.
The food price index fell in late December on an annual
basis for the first time since April 2006, data showed on
Thursday, dragged down by a high statistical base effect and
improved supply of crops such as pulses, vegetables and
potatoes..
Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council Chairman
C.Rangarajan also said that RBI had already given an indication
that a reversal of the policy may be possible when there are
definite signs of decline in inflation.
The central bank has raised its interest rates 13 times
since March 2010, but left them unchanged at its last monetary
policy review in December, saying the risks to growth were
increasing, suggesting it may relax its stance in coming months.
"At this stage given that the deceleration in growth has
been faster than expected and weekly inflation data has been
coming off, we place a 30 percent possibility of a rate cut in
the Jan 24 meeting," said Rohini Malkani, economist, Citi India.
Malkani expects RBI to lower policy rates by 100 basis
points in 2012.
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended down
3 basis points at 7.05 percent, while the one-year rate
closed up 2 basis points to 7.71 percent.
($1 = 53 Indian rupees)
