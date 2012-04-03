(Refiles to send to more subscribers)
* 10-yr benchmark bond yield up 14 bps, highest since Dec. 2
* Traders approaching auction cautiously; cut-off yields to
come higher - traders
* RBI debt buy disappoints; liquidity shortage remains a
concern
MUMBAI, April 3 Indian government bond yields
surged on the first trading day of the new fiscal year, with the
10-year yield soaring to its highest in four months, ahead of
the largest ever weekly auction to raise $3.54 billion.
Traders sold their existing holdings to make way for the
first auction of 2012/13, amid tight liquidity in the banking
system.
Reserve Bank of India's attempt to infuse much needed
liquidity also fell short of market expectations, with the
central bank buying just 45.28 billion rupees of government
bonds on Friday, less than half of the notified 100 billion
rupees.
The open market operation was a dampener as RBI did not buy
aggressively, traders said, adding that the holding price of
bonds in the hands of traders was higher than prevailing market
price, and investors were reluctant to book losses close to end
of the fiscal year.
At 10:50 a.m. (0520 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield
was at 8.68 percent, after touching 8.71 percent
earlier in the day, the most since Dec. 2. It closed at 8.57
percent on Friday.
"The consistent supply in the market along with lower
absorption in the previous week's open market operation is
leading to position cutting in the domestic bonds," said Shakti
Satapathy, fixed income strategist at A.K. Capital Services.
The government is set to sell on Tuesday 30 billion rupees
each of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds; 80
billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 40 billion rupees
of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds respectively.
Volume was low, since the market participants were in a
wait-and-watch mode ahead of the auction.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was 16.30 billion rupees, less than last week's average
of about 40 billion rupees.
SUPPLY PANGS
Bond dealers were jittery ahead of the fiscal year's first
auction in a holiday-shortened week.
Some said the bond sale may not see enough bids, and the
cut-off yields may be higher, as there were fears over the heavy
supply week-after-week from the government.
"Its difficult to say if the auction will sail through or
not," said Pradeep Madhav, managing director at STCI Primary
Dealer.
"We could see demand from insurance companies, who are
sitting on some cash from year-end premium, and from banks with
accruals in their balance sheets," Madhav said.
Traders said that if the auction sailed through then the
yields will be range-bound, in the 8.55 percent to 8.75 percent
band, till RBI's monetary policy review on April 17.
The government is seeking to raise a gross 5.7 trillion
rupees for 2012/13, higher than 5.3 trillion rupees polled by
Reuters.
"I think high supply, tight liquidity and concern over
fundamental imbalances (still high inflation, large fiscal gap)
are leading to the high yields," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior
economist and strategist at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
"The government may have trouble selling all of the debt in
the near term unless it accepts high coupons," he added.
The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.61
percent, compared with its previous close of 7.57 percent, while
the one-year rate was steady at 8.03 percent.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)