(Refiles to send to more subscribers) * 10-yr benchmark bond yield up 14 bps, highest since Dec. 2 * Traders approaching auction cautiously; cut-off yields to come higher - traders * RBI debt buy disappoints; liquidity shortage remains a concern MUMBAI, April 3 Indian government bond yields surged on the first trading day of the new fiscal year, with the 10-year yield soaring to its highest in four months, ahead of the largest ever weekly auction to raise $3.54 billion. Traders sold their existing holdings to make way for the first auction of 2012/13, amid tight liquidity in the banking system. Reserve Bank of India's attempt to infuse much needed liquidity also fell short of market expectations, with the central bank buying just 45.28 billion rupees of government bonds on Friday, less than half of the notified 100 billion rupees. The open market operation was a dampener as RBI did not buy aggressively, traders said, adding that the holding price of bonds in the hands of traders was higher than prevailing market price, and investors were reluctant to book losses close to end of the fiscal year. At 10:50 a.m. (0520 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.68 percent, after touching 8.71 percent earlier in the day, the most since Dec. 2. It closed at 8.57 percent on Friday. "The consistent supply in the market along with lower absorption in the previous week's open market operation is leading to position cutting in the domestic bonds," said Shakti Satapathy, fixed income strategist at A.K. Capital Services. The government is set to sell on Tuesday 30 billion rupees each of 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 8.83 percent 2041 bonds; 80 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds and 40 billion rupees of 8.19 percent 2020 bonds respectively. Volume was low, since the market participants were in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the auction. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was 16.30 billion rupees, less than last week's average of about 40 billion rupees. SUPPLY PANGS Bond dealers were jittery ahead of the fiscal year's first auction in a holiday-shortened week. Some said the bond sale may not see enough bids, and the cut-off yields may be higher, as there were fears over the heavy supply week-after-week from the government. "Its difficult to say if the auction will sail through or not," said Pradeep Madhav, managing director at STCI Primary Dealer. "We could see demand from insurance companies, who are sitting on some cash from year-end premium, and from banks with accruals in their balance sheets," Madhav said. Traders said that if the auction sailed through then the yields will be range-bound, in the 8.55 percent to 8.75 percent band, till RBI's monetary policy review on April 17. The government is seeking to raise a gross 5.7 trillion rupees for 2012/13, higher than 5.3 trillion rupees polled by Reuters. "I think high supply, tight liquidity and concern over fundamental imbalances (still high inflation, large fiscal gap) are leading to the high yields," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong. "The government may have trouble selling all of the debt in the near term unless it accepts high coupons," he added. The benchmark five-year swap rate was at 7.61 percent, compared with its previous close of 7.57 percent, while the one-year rate was steady at 8.03 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)