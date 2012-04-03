* Auction devolves on primary dealers; high cut-offs set
* No respite for bonds seen even if liquidity returns this
week - analyst
* Yields seen in 8.55-8.80 pct band until policy review -
traders
(Updates to close)
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, April 3 Indian government bond yields
climbed to a fresh four-month high, after the debut auction in
fiscal year 2012/13 disappointed the market, sparking concerns
over incremental demand for the heavy weekly supplies lined up
going ahead.
Banks and investors did not buy the entire amount of the
180 billion rupees ($3.53 billion) auction amount, forcing
primary dealers to underwrite 11.95 billion rupees of the issue.
The higher-than-expected cut-offs set by the central bank also
disappointed markets
Sentiment was bearish after the auction results, prompting a
widening of trading price band by trade body Fixed Income Money
Market Derivative Association of India.
The government is raising 3.7 trillion rupees in
April-September, accounting for the majority of its 5.7 trillion
borrowing for the full fiscal year.
"Bond auction saw a much higher cut-off than expected,
indicating that the sale struggled to attract buyers amid a vast
lined-up supply," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice-president
at Development Credit Bank.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at
8.74 percent, after touching 8.78 percent, the highest since
Nov. 30. On Friday, it closed at 8.57 percent.
Tight liquidity in the banking system also deterred buyers
from participating in the auction, traders said.
The Reserve Bank of India's attempt to infuse liquidity
through open market operation on Friday also fell short of
market expectations, as it bought less than half of the notified
100 billion rupees.
Liquidity is expected to get better by the next week as the
government spends a considerable amount of funds it raised
through taxes.
Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading
platform was an average 99.65 billion rupees.
Fears over the heavy supply week after week from the
government is raising concerns about the sustained bearish mood
in the bond market.
"Even with the liquidity returning to the system this week,
we don't see a near-term respite for government securities,"
said Kumar Rachapudi, fixed-income strategist at Barclays
Capital in Singapore.
He sees the benchmark bond yield running the risk of
touching 9 percent.
Traders expect bond yields to be in the range of 8.55
percent to 8.80 percent band till the RBI's monetary policy
review on April 17.
"I think high supply, tight liquidity and concern over
fundamental imbalances (still high inflation, large fiscal gap)
are leading to the high yields," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior
economist and strategist at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
"The government may have trouble selling all of the debt in
the near term unless it accepts high coupons," he added.
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed at
7.62 percent, compared with its previous close of 7.57 percent,
while the one-year rate ended up 1 basis point at
8.04 percent.
($1 = 50.945 rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)