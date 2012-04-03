* Auction devolves on primary dealers; high cut-offs set * No respite for bonds seen even if liquidity returns this week - analyst * Yields seen in 8.55-8.80 pct band until policy review - traders (Updates to close) By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, April 3 Indian government bond yields climbed to a fresh four-month high, after the debut auction in fiscal year 2012/13 disappointed the market, sparking concerns over incremental demand for the heavy weekly supplies lined up going ahead. Banks and investors did not buy the entire amount of the 180 billion rupees ($3.53 billion) auction amount, forcing primary dealers to underwrite 11.95 billion rupees of the issue. The higher-than-expected cut-offs set by the central bank also disappointed markets Sentiment was bearish after the auction results, prompting a widening of trading price band by trade body Fixed Income Money Market Derivative Association of India. The government is raising 3.7 trillion rupees in April-September, accounting for the majority of its 5.7 trillion borrowing for the full fiscal year. "Bond auction saw a much higher cut-off than expected, indicating that the sale struggled to attract buyers amid a vast lined-up supply," said Anoop Verma, an associate vice-president at Development Credit Bank. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.74 percent, after touching 8.78 percent, the highest since Nov. 30. On Friday, it closed at 8.57 percent. Tight liquidity in the banking system also deterred buyers from participating in the auction, traders said. The Reserve Bank of India's attempt to infuse liquidity through open market operation on Friday also fell short of market expectations, as it bought less than half of the notified 100 billion rupees. Liquidity is expected to get better by the next week as the government spends a considerable amount of funds it raised through taxes. Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was an average 99.65 billion rupees. Fears over the heavy supply week after week from the government is raising concerns about the sustained bearish mood in the bond market. "Even with the liquidity returning to the system this week, we don't see a near-term respite for government securities," said Kumar Rachapudi, fixed-income strategist at Barclays Capital in Singapore. He sees the benchmark bond yield running the risk of touching 9 percent. Traders expect bond yields to be in the range of 8.55 percent to 8.80 percent band till the RBI's monetary policy review on April 17. "I think high supply, tight liquidity and concern over fundamental imbalances (still high inflation, large fiscal gap) are leading to the high yields," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior economist and strategist at Credit Agricole in Hong Kong. "The government may have trouble selling all of the debt in the near term unless it accepts high coupons," he added. The benchmark five-year swap rate closed at 7.62 percent, compared with its previous close of 7.57 percent, while the one-year rate ended up 1 basis point at 8.04 percent. ($1 = 50.945 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)