April 11 India issued a special floating rate bond worth 70 billion rupees ($1.36 billion) to the postal department, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

But investment in the bond, known as Postal Life Insurance Government of India Special Floating Rate Security 2022, by banks and insurance firms will not be eligible for their statutory requirements, it added.

Indian banks are required to invest 24 percent of their deposits in government debt and other approved securities.

