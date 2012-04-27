* India sees strong demand in bond auction * Tight liquidity prevents falls in yields * Potential new benchmark 10-yr bond eyed By Archana Narayanan MUMBAI, April 27Indian federal bond yields ended marginally lower on Friday after a volatile trading session, as positive sentiment following strong demand at a debt auction was offset by worries over a persistent liquidity crunch. Yields have now risen for two consecutive weeks, given the hefty supply of debt due to hit markets in the first fiscal half of the year, at a time of deepening concerns about India's economic and fiscal challenges. Standard & Poor's cut the country's sovereign outlook to negative this week, although bond markets did not fall too much given foreign holdings of Indian debt are relatively low. Expectations that the existing 8.79 percent 2021 bonds will soon be replaced as the benchmark debt could provide a boost of demand for the new paper. "The market is keenly watching for a new benchmark to see some near term respite," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst with AK Capital Services. The benchmark 2021 bonds settled 1 basis point lower at 8.65 percent after trading in a band of 8.60 to 8.68 percent during the day. India sold 160 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, with most of the cut-off sharply lower than the market expectation. That lead to a boost in bond prices because of shortcovering, traders said. The relentless pace of debt sales is expected to continue, keeping a lid on bond prices. India is next set to sell 330 billion rupees of treasury bills and bonds next week, which only has four trading sessions because of a holiday. Liquidity will also remain a concern, given that repo borrowings have surpassed the 1 trillion mark for four consecutive days. Some traders expect a reprieve next week on the back of hefty month-end government spending and debt redemptions. The one-year swap rate ended flat at 7.97 percent, and 5-year rate was at 7.60 percent, down 4 basis points. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)