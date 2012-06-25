* 10-yr yields fall after govt debt measures announced
* Investors still disappointed; had expected more
* Lower crude, OMO hopes also support bond prices
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, June 25 Indian federal bond yields fell
on Monday after the country announced measures targeting debt
markets such as boosting investment limits, but investors were
still disappointed the government had not introduced bolder
structural reforms.
The measures taken included increasing the limit on foreign
institutional investors in government bonds by $5 billion to $20
billion and reducing the lock-in period in some long-term
infrastructure bonds to one year from three years. [ID:
nI8E8G4012]
Investors had expected more, including a potential bond sale
to overseas Indians, but traders said more action could be
forthcoming, including addressing withholding taxes on external
commercial borrowings.
"Far from giving big bang reform measures, these are very
marginal in nature," said B. Prasanna, managing director and CEO
of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
"Having said that, the FII limit increase is positive for
rupee. The forward looking dollar return expectations could be
strong. So we will see buying interest in bonds over a period of
time," Prasanna added.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended down 2
basis points to 8.33 percent from Friday's close, after falling
to as low as 8.30 percent earlier in the session.
The yield on the new 8.15 percent 2022 paper
rose 1 bp to 8.09 percent.
Expectations for bold reforms had been sparked after Finance
Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Saturday that India would
unveil measures to arrest the slide in the rupee to
record lows.
The continued slump in oil prices also helped, easing
concerns about inflationary pressures and raising hopes it would
help narrow the country's fiscal and current account deficits.
Hopes for continued bond purchases via open market
operations also aided, especially as the slump in the rupee
sparked more intervention from the central bank on Monday, after
it sold dollars in each of the previous two sessions.
The 1-year overnight indexed swap fell 3
basis points to 7.72 percent, while the longer-end 5-year rate
dropped 5 bps to 7.14 percent.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)