By Archana Narayanan
| MUMBAI, June 26
MUMBAI, June 26 Indian benchmark federal bond
yield rose slightly on Tuesday as traders were on hold to see if
the central bank would announce another round of bond purchases
via open market operations.
The Reserve Bank of India has conducted five bond purchases
via open market operations since the start of May to offset the
impact on liquidity from its suspected interventions in currency
markets and to help the country undertake a heavy schedule of
debt sales in the months ahead.
The rupee is hovering near the record low of 57.32
hit on Friday, forcing the RBI to sell dollars for a fourth
consecutive session on Tuesday.
Liquidity deficit has also persisted with repo borrowings in
the vicinity of 1 trillion Indian rupees ($17.51 billion) in the
last seven trading sessions.
"July and August are heavy supply months, and given that the
markets have got used to RBI OMOs, an absence of it would have
an adverse impact," said Arvind Chari, debt fund manager at
Quantum Asset Management.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis
point to 8.34 percent. It moved in a narrow band of 8.33 to 8.35
percent during the day.
Total volumes on the central bank's platform stood at a
moderate 120.35 billion rupees.
India's 8.19 percent 2020 bond yield fell 2
bps to 8.16 percent, with trading volumes doubling those for the
benchmark 10-year bond as the paper is expected to be included
in any potential OMO announced by the RBI.
India's benchmark five-year OIS rate closed
up 1 basis point at 7.15 percent while the one-year OIS rate
ended 6 bps higher at 7.78 percent.
($1 = 57.0950 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam)