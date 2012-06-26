MUMBAI, June 26 Indian benchmark federal bond yield rose slightly on Tuesday as traders were on hold to see if the central bank would announce another round of bond purchases via open market operations.

The Reserve Bank of India has conducted five bond purchases via open market operations since the start of May to offset the impact on liquidity from its suspected interventions in currency markets and to help the country undertake a heavy schedule of debt sales in the months ahead.

The rupee is hovering near the record low of 57.32 hit on Friday, forcing the RBI to sell dollars for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday.

Liquidity deficit has also persisted with repo borrowings in the vicinity of 1 trillion Indian rupees ($17.51 billion) in the last seven trading sessions.

"July and August are heavy supply months, and given that the markets have got used to RBI OMOs, an absence of it would have an adverse impact," said Arvind Chari, debt fund manager at Quantum Asset Management.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 1 basis point to 8.34 percent. It moved in a narrow band of 8.33 to 8.35 percent during the day.

Total volumes on the central bank's platform stood at a moderate 120.35 billion rupees.

India's 8.19 percent 2020 bond yield fell 2 bps to 8.16 percent, with trading volumes doubling those for the benchmark 10-year bond as the paper is expected to be included in any potential OMO announced by the RBI.

India's benchmark five-year OIS rate closed up 1 basis point at 7.15 percent while the one-year OIS rate ended 6 bps higher at 7.78 percent. ($1 = 57.0950 Indian rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)