* Yield spread between India's new benchmark bond and old 10-year bond has narrowed by 10 basis points in the span of a week reflecting increased issuance in the new paper. * RBI has conducted 2 auctions of 70 billion rupees each in the 8.15 percent paper, while the outstanding in the 8.79 percent stands at 830 billion rupees. * Interest in 8.79 percent 2021 paper also due to possibility of more OMOs in the paper, traders say. * Traders say spread will narrow more in the coming days. * The new 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point to 8.16 percent while the 8.79 percent 2021 bond fell by a larger 4 bps to 8.34 percent. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/; archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)