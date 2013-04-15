* 10-year bond yield ends down 4 bps at 7.83 pct
* March WPI slowed to the lowest rate in over 3-yrs
* 1-yr swap rate at 2 year low boost rate-cut case
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, April 15 India's 10-year bond yield
dropped to one-and-a-half month lows while near-end swap rates
slid to two-year lows after lower-than-expected core wholesale
inflation data cemented expectations the central bank will cut
interest rates in the May 3 policy review.
Investors had already anticipated the Reserve Bank of India
would ease monetary policy for a third time this year after data
last week showed industrial output data barely growing and
retail inflation edging towards single-digits.
Prospects of RBI relief could help support bonds after the
10-year yield hit a yearly high of 8 percent early this month as
India registered a record current account deficit in the
October-December quarter.
However, worries about the current account balance are
unlikely to subside entirely, while analysts also pointed to the
upward revision in January wholesale inflation to 7.31 percent
from the previously reported 6.62 percent as providing for room
for caution.
"On rates, the RBI will be in a tough spot as the recent
deterioration in the current account position warrants rates to
be left high to cool the economy, though the softer inflation
numbers provide a window to ease," said Radhika Rao, an
economist at DBS in Singapore.
The 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points
(bps) from Friday's close to 7.83 percent. The yield had earlier
slid to a session low of 7.8150 percent, a level last seen on
Feb. 28.
The falls came after data showed India's headline inflation
in March slowed to 5.96 percent, the lowest rate in more than
three years, and below expectations for 6.4 percent.
Core wholesale price inflation, which strips volatile
indexes such as food and fuel prices, eased to around 3.5
percent from 3.8 percent in February, analysts said.
The RBI has cut interest rates in the last two successive
policy reviews by 25 basis points each, and bond prices had been
volatile due to concerns about whether the central bank would do
so again next month.
The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS)
rate closed down 3 bps at 7.33 percent from its Friday close,
after earlier hitting a session low of 7.31 percent, its lowest
since March 2011.
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended
down 3 bps at 7.11 percent after earlier hitting its lowest
since Jan. 3.
Tumbling global crude oil below $101 a barrel and a dramatic
slide in gold prices at a level near two-year low were also
supporting the rally in bonds.
If sustained, lower commodity and metals prices would help
ease pressure on the current account deficit, which has been
cited by the RBI as a factor in monetary policy decisions.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)