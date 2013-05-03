MUMBAI May 3 Indian federal bond yields jumped on Friday after a central bank report said room for further monetary easing in this fiscal year was 'very limited', denting hopes of a more dovish stance.

The Reserve Bank of India, in a report released post trading hours on Thursday, citing still-high headline and consumer inflation, said macro-financial risks remained significant.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose 6 basis points to 7.78 percent in early trades.

The central bank will release its annual monetary policy at 0530GMT where it is widely expected to cut the repo cut by 25 basis points.

