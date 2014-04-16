MUMBAI, April 16 India's government bonds rose on Wednesday on talk that the central bank had purchased as much as 32.77 billion rupees ($543.99 million) from the bond market on Tuesday possibly to replenish the bonds that are due to mature, triggering short-covering by traders.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 5 basis points at 8.90 percent.

The "others" category in the electronic trading platform posted net purchases of 32.77 billion rupees on Tuesday, leading to talk of possible bond buying from the Reserve Bank of India.

The 7.37 percent 2014 bonds worth 422.53 billion rupees are scheduled to mature on Wednesday, data showed. The total bond redemptions for the month stand at 1.39 trillion rupees.

Further buying is unlikely, as traders are bracing for the 200 billion rupees bond auction on Thursday. ($1 = 60.2400 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)