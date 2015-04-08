By Swati Bhat
| MUMBAI, April 8
MUMBAI, April 8 India's bond investors are
sharply paring expectations on how soon the central bank will
cut interest rates again, now anticipating a more drawn-out
process that could dull the momentum in a market that had surged
from last year.
Traders now warn that a sell-off in bonds - under way since
prices hit their highs early this year - could accelerate after
the Reserve Bank of India held rates on Tuesday and issued a
statement that was seen as being cautious on inflation.
Banks, the biggest buyers of bonds, could also trim their
existing holdings as the government resumes selling debt and as
they start to free up funds to meet an expected rise in demand
for loans as lending rates come down.
The bond market has attracted strong foreign inflows,
nearly $8 billion so far in 2015 in addition to $26.2 billion in
2014.
But benchmark 10-year bond yields have risen
more than 15 basis points to around 7.80 percent since hitting
their lowest in more than 1-1/2 years in early February. They
went up 7 bps on Tuesday alone after policy rates were left
unchanged.
The five-year overnight indexed swap rate has
surged 38 basis points since hitting a 20-month low of 6.72
percent in late January.
"Most market participants' forecasts have got tempered in
terms of how much of rate cuts can happen going ahead," said
Ashish Parthasarthy, treasurer at HDFC Bank in Mumbai.
"There are no triggers for any rally immediately," he added.
Although expectations remain for up to two more rate cuts of
25 basis points each by the end of 2015, traders say bond prices
now reflect bets the RBI's next move won't come until its
scheduled policy review in June.
Previously it had been expected to move more quickly,
especially given the haste it showed in cutting rates twice this
year, by a total of 50 bps, outside of scheduled policy reviews.
Tempering expectations are concern that unseasonable rain
could push up winter crop prices, as well as uncertainty about
crude oil prices, given problems around the Middle East.
Traders also worry that any paring of bond purchases by
banks will come at a time when foreign investors have exhausted
their $30 billion quota for government bonds.
Benchmark 10-year bond yields fell nearly 1 percentage point
in 2014 on the back of the strong buying by banks and foreign
investors.
"With the new fiscal year starting, supply pressure and
uncertainty over the timing of the RBI rate cut will keep the
bond market cautious," said Kumar Rachapudi, a senior fixed
income strategist at ANZ Bank in Singapore.
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Alan Raybould)