MUMBAI Dec 14 Indian traders fear that an
interest rate rise from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week could
cause a destabilising spike in bond yields, and are calling on
the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to intervene by buying bonds via
open market operations (OMO).
Banks are the main buyers of government bonds but are
already holding large amounts of them to meet reserve
requirements, so their purchases are waning.
At the same time, foreign investors are pulling out of many
emerging markets at the moment, so there is less demand from
them. Foreign investors have pulled $1.7 billion out of India in
November, the highest withdrawals since August.
Indian government bond yields have been stubbornly high and
remain close to where they were a year ago, despite the RBI
having cut interest rates four times this year. This means its
loosening of monetary policy is not producing lower rates.
"The RBI needs to conduct OMOs to provide markets with
confidence that the mismatch in demand and supply in government
bond markets will be addressed," said Vijay Sharma, senior
executive vice-president at primary dealer PNB Gilts Ltd in New
Delhi.
Benchmark 10-year bonds have tumbled over the past two
months.
Since hitting a nearly 2-1/2 year low in early October, the
yield has surged 27 basis points (bps) to 7.78
percent, even after the RBI eased its key repo rate by a
larger-than-expected 50 bps at its policy review on Sept. 29.
The retreat has wiped out most of the gains for the year,
and 10-year bond yields are down only 8 bps, even as the RBI has
cut the repo rate by a total of 125 bps.
The RBI has a history of intervening in OMOs. In 2013 when
Fed taper fears sent the rupee to a record low of 68.85 to the
dollar, the RBI bought bonds worth 350 billion rupees ($5.22
billion) from June to August, during the worst months of the
market turmoil.
The purchases were intended to ease the rupee shortages
caused by frequent interventions.
But that move was under the old management.
New Governor Raghuram Rajan is reluctant to be seen as
propping up markets, so the RBI tends to step in only at times
of big cash shortages.
Traders said higher U.S. rates could create such a shortage.
Last week, the RBI bought 100 billion rupees in its first
large OMO bond purchases since January 2014, and traders hope
that is just the start.
The RBI will need to inject a median of 350 billion rupees
($5.24 billion) by March to improve cash conditions and support
bond markets, according to a Reuters poll of 11 traders.
Rajan on Friday left the door open for more open market bond
purchases, but said the RBI would only do so after considering
long-term liquidity needs.
"As and when we get the sense that more long-term liquidity
is needed appropriately, we will perhaps do an open market
purchase of securities. But all instruments are available to us
and we continue to keep the market plentifully supplied with
appropriate amount of liquidity."
($1 = 66.9900 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam & Kim Coghill)