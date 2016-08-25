MUMBAI Aug 25 The Reserve Bank of India said timings for announcements related to the results of the weekly treasury bill and government bond auctions would be standardised to provide more consistency.

Results for weekly T-bill auction on Wednesdays would be announced at 1330 India time, while results for auctions of government bonds on Fridays would be announced at 1400, the central bank said.

For the full notification, see: bit.ly/2bJ30xs (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)