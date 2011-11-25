MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian federal bond yields should ease early on Friday following better-than-expected results at the central bank's bond buyback and tracking losses in Asian shares that could trigger buying in safe-haven government debt.

* After market hours on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India said it bought back 94.35 billion rupees of bonds, compared with a target of 100 billion rupees and above traders expectations of 80 billion to 85 billion rupees. It received offers worth a total of 273.92 billion rupees.

* Traders said the buyback would boost demand at a $2.5 billion bonds sale on Friday. For details see:

* The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond is expected to move in a 8.76 to 8.82 percent band, traders said. It had ended down 2 basis points on Thursday at 8.79 percent.

* India's food price index rose 9.01 percent, its slowest in nine weeks, and the fuel price index climbed 15.49 percent in the year to Nov. 12, government data showed.

* Asian shares and the euro both hovered near seven-week lows on Friday as European officials failed to soothe investor fears that the euro zone's debt crisis could trigger a credit crunch if funding costs run out of control. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)