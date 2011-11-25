MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian federal bond yields edged up early on Friday as traders trimmed positions ahead of the 130 billion rupees debt sale but losses in Asian equity markets and better than expected buyback results is seen limiting a sharp rise.

* After market hours on Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India said it bought back 94.35 billion rupees of bonds, compared with a target of 100 billion rupees and above traders expectations of 80 billion to 85 billion rupees. It received offers worth a total of 273.92 billion rupees.

* Traders said the buyback would boost demand at a $2.5 billion bonds sale on Friday. For details see:

* At 9:18 a.m., the yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond was 1 basis point higher at 8.79 percent.

* India's food price index rose 9.01 percent, its slowest in nine weeks, and the fuel price index climbed 15.49 percent in the year to Nov. 12, government data showed.

* Asian shares and the euro both hovered near seven-week lows on Friday as European officials failed to soothe investor fears that the euro zone's debt crisis could trigger a credit crunch if funding costs run out of control. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)