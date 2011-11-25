MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian federal bond yields climbed further in afternoon trades on Friday after the finance minister sought parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion rupees for fiscal year ending March 2012.

* At 12:58 p.m., the yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond was up 5 basis points on the day at 8.84 percent. It had moved in the 8.78-8.86 percent range so far in the day.

* The additional spending is on top of the budget target of around $244 billion.

* Traders are also awaiting results of the 130 billion rupees debt sale due around 2:30 p.m. The bonds on sale are 30 billion rupees of floating rate paper maturing in 2020, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 and 40 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2040.

* India may sell the 9.15 percent bonds maturing in 2024 at 101.20 rupees yielding 8.9904 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)