* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.55 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian federal bond yields climbed further in afternoon trades on Friday after the finance minister sought parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion rupees for fiscal year ending March 2012.
* At 12:58 p.m., the yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond was up 5 basis points on the day at 8.84 percent. It had moved in the 8.78-8.86 percent range so far in the day.
* The additional spending is on top of the budget target of around $244 billion.
* Traders are also awaiting results of the 130 billion rupees debt sale due around 2:30 p.m. The bonds on sale are 30 billion rupees of floating rate paper maturing in 2020, 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 and 40 billion rupees of 8.30 percent 2040.
* India may sell the 9.15 percent bonds maturing in 2024 at 101.20 rupees yielding 8.9904 percent at an auction on Friday, a Reuters poll of 10 traders showed. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
