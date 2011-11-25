(Updates to close)
* More buyback from cbank expected next week - ISec PD
* Sentiment hit after finmin seeks additional spending
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Nov 25 Indian federal bond yields
retraced from the day's highs on Friday as bargain hunting crept
in after results of a 130-billion-rupee bond ($2.5 billion)
auction, while expectations of more buybacks also gained ground.
The yield on the new benchmark 10-year bond
closed 3 basis points higher at 8.82 percent,
after touching an intra-day high of 8.86 percent.
Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were marginally lower at 86.40 billion rupees compared
to 90-100 billion rupees dealt on an average day.
Yields had risen after the finance minister sought
parliamentary nod for a net additional spending of 568.5 billion
rupees for the fiscal year ending March 2012.
"The additional spending numbers will push up the
fiscal deficit so the fears of further increase in the
government borrowing program weighed on sentiments," a senior
dealer with a foreign bank said.
Although underwriters were forced to buy some bonds at the
auction, the amount was lesser than market expectations, traders
said. Primary dealers had to buy 1.03 billion rupees
worth of the 2020 floating rate bonds.
"The auction results were bullish as there was only a
marginal devolvement leaving no excess stock with primary
dealers," said Sandeep Bagla, senior vice president with ICICI
Securities Primary Dealership.
"There is a strong possibility of more open market
operations next week triggering some buying."
On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India said it bought back
94.35 billion rupees of bonds compared with a target of 100
billion rupees via multiple price auctions.
Tight cash conditions and heavy supplies of debt in coming
weeks are expected to keep yields ranged with an upward bias,
traders said.
Liquidity deficit in the banking system edged below 1
trillion rupees on Friday for the first time in six sessions
after the central bank's buyback. Liquidity still remains
strained with banks borrowing 987.75 billion rupees, which was
nearly double of 495.25 billion borrowed on Nov. 4.
"There is not much demand supply mismatch but the pricing of
the bonds is the issue owing to high inflation. That is getting
better because RBI is buying back bonds and inflation is also
not going up," a senior trader with a primary dealership said.
India's food price index rose 9.01 percent, its slowest in
nine weeks, and the fuel price index climbed 15.49 percent in
the year to Nov. 12, government data showed.
The benchmark five-year swap ended up 3 basis
points at 7.34 percent from Thursday's close, while the one-year
rate closed steady at 8.09 percent.
Traders would continue to watch the euro and regional equity
markets for cues on the evolving macro-economic situation.
The euro fell to seven-week lows against a buoyant dollar on
Friday and was set to weaken further as disagreement on how to
tackle the debt crisis drove borrowing costs to new euro-era
highs and boosted demand for liquid assets.
($1=52.2 rupees)
(Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)