MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian government bond yields hovered near their one-week high on Wednesday as traders fretted over the lack of an open market operation announcement by the central bank so far, ahead of a 120-billion rupee ($2.4 billion) debt sale on Friday.

* At 2:20 p.m. (0850 GMT), the 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 8.25 percent, after touching a high of 8.26 percent, a level last seen on Jan. 31. The yield closed at 8.19 percent on Tuesday.

* Assurance from the Reserve Bank of India that it has not decided to discontinue debt buying provided little comfort.

* New Delhi will sell 30 billion rupees each of the 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds and 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds on Friday.

* The government will also sell 90 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills and 40 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills later in the day.

* Traders expect the December India factory output data due on Friday and headline inflation data for January to be released on Feb. 14 to provide directional cues for the market. ($1 = 49.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; editing by Malini Menon)