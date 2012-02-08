* 10-year yield seen capped at 8.30 pct in near term-trader

* Factory output, inflation data to provide direction

* RBI will still consider buying bonds-deputy (Adds quotes, details, updates to close)

By Shamik Paul

MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian federal bond yields ended up on Wednesday as traders cut positions in the absence of a debt purchase by the Reserve Bank of India this week and ahead of a $2.4 billion government bond auction on Friday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 8.23 percent, 4 basis points higher than its previous close, after touching 8.26 percent, its highest level since Jan. 31.

"Since an OMO (open market operation) was not announced, traders had to cut positions," said Debendra Dash, a fixed-income dealer at Development Credit Bank.

"They had built positions expecting an OMO. Further, they will have to make room for the supply on Friday," he said.

New Delhi will sell 30 billion rupees each of the 8.19 percent 2020 bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, and 60 billion rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds on Friday.

"Nobody is punting that there will be an OMO announcement today. But next week it is very likely," a trader with a foreign bank said.

The central bank usually announces its plans to buy debt via open market operations on Tuesdays after the market closes.

The RBI will still consider buying bonds to inject cash in the banking system, depending on the level of bank borrowings from the central bank, said Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor.

Traders do not see a sharp rise in yields in the near term as the scheduled bond supply calendar for 2011/12 is nearing its end.

"With less supply remaining for this fiscal, we have a natural support in bonds. I think 8.30 percent level should hold for the 10-year yield," a trader with another foreign bank said.

The government will sell 120 billion rupees of bonds each in the weeks ending Feb. 17, Feb. 24 and March 9.

Traders expect factory output data for December due on Friday and January's headline inflation data to be released on Feb. 14 to provide directional cues.

Indian industrial production likely grew at a weaker annual rate of 3.4 percent in December, down from November's 5.9 percent, on slowing infrastructure output and domestic demand, according to a Reuters poll.

Total trading volume was 166.40 billion rupees, higher than the daily average of 90 billion to 100 billion rupees, data from the Clearing Corporation of India showed.

The one-year swap rate ended up 6 basis points at 8.15 percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 5 basis points higher at 7.38 percent. ($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees)