* 10-year yield seen capped at 8.30 pct in near term-trader
* Factory output, inflation data to provide direction
* RBI will still consider buying bonds-deputy
(Adds quotes, details, updates to close)
By Shamik Paul
MUMBAI, Feb 8 Indian federal bond yields
ended up on Wednesday as traders cut positions in the absence of
a debt purchase by the Reserve Bank of India this week and ahead
of a $2.4 billion government bond auction on Friday.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at
8.23 percent, 4 basis points higher than its previous close,
after touching 8.26 percent, its highest level since Jan. 31.
"Since an OMO (open market operation) was not
announced, traders had to cut positions," said Debendra Dash, a
fixed-income dealer at Development Credit Bank.
"They had built positions expecting an OMO. Further, they
will have to make room for the supply on Friday," he said.
New Delhi will sell 30 billion rupees each of the 8.19
percent 2020 bonds and 8.97 percent 2030 bonds, and 60 billion
rupees of 9.15 percent 2024 bonds on Friday.
"Nobody is punting that there will be an OMO announcement
today. But next week it is very likely," a trader with a foreign
bank said.
The central bank usually announces its plans to buy debt via
open market operations on Tuesdays after the market closes.
The RBI will still consider buying bonds to inject cash in
the banking system, depending on the level of bank borrowings
from the central bank, said Subir Gokarn, a deputy
governor.
Traders do not see a sharp rise in yields in the near term
as the scheduled bond supply calendar for 2011/12 is nearing its
end.
"With less supply remaining for this fiscal, we have a
natural support in bonds. I think 8.30 percent level should hold
for the 10-year yield," a trader with another foreign bank said.
The government will sell 120 billion rupees of bonds each in
the weeks ending Feb. 17, Feb. 24 and March 9.
Traders expect factory output data for December due on
Friday and January's headline inflation data to be released on
Feb. 14 to provide directional cues.
Indian industrial production likely grew at a weaker annual
rate of 3.4 percent in December, down from November's 5.9
percent, on slowing infrastructure output and domestic demand,
according to a Reuters poll.
Total trading volume was 166.40 billion rupees, higher than
the daily average of 90 billion to 100 billion rupees, data from
the Clearing Corporation of India showed.
The one-year swap rate ended up 6 basis
points at 8.15 percent, while the benchmark five-year swap rate
closed 5 basis points higher at 7.38 percent.
($1 = 49.2 Indian rupees)