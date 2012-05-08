BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 8 Indian bond yields was trading lower in early trade on Tuesday as the market cheered the central bank's move to buy bonds via an open market operation.
The benchmark 2021 bond yield was at 8.63 percent, down 6 basis points.
Post trading hours on Monday, the central bank said it will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of government bonds on Friday.
The government will also sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. [ID: nI8E8FI03G] ($1 = 52.9050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues