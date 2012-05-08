MUMBAI May 8 Indian bond yields was trading lower in early trade on Tuesday as the market cheered the central bank's move to buy bonds via an open market operation.

The benchmark 2021 bond yield was at 8.63 percent, down 6 basis points.

Post trading hours on Monday, the central bank said it will buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of government bonds on Friday.

The government will also sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. [ID: nI8E8FI03G] ($1 = 52.9050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)