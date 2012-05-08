BRIEF-Sunteck Realty says board approves sub-division of shares in the ratio of 1:2
* Says board approves sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI May 8 * Indian bond yields fall after the central bank announces surprise 120 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) worth of open market operations for Friday.
* Bonds cut gains slightly after Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn says limited room for further interest rate easing in current scenario, says risk of inflation becoming resurgent is "significant." [ID: nI8E8G2018] * Benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond rises to 8.62 percent from 8.60 percent earlier in the day, but still below 8.69 percent close on Monday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)
* Closure due to closer notice issued by Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for safety & health issues