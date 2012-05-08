MUMBAI May 8 * Indian bond yields fall after the central bank announces surprise 120 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) worth of open market operations for Friday.

* Bonds cut gains slightly after Reserve Bank of India's Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn says limited room for further interest rate easing in current scenario, says risk of inflation becoming resurgent is "significant." [ID: nI8E8G2018] * Benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 bond rises to 8.62 percent from 8.60 percent earlier in the day, but still below 8.69 percent close on Monday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)