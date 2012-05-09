MUMBAI, May 9 * The benchmark 2021 bond rises to 8.55 percent from a session low of 8.50 percent on profit-taking after the sharp price rally in recent sessions. It closed at 8.54 percent on Tuesday. * Yields have dropped 18 basis points after the central bank said on Monday it would buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) of government bonds on Friday via open market operations. * Traders are waiting for the results of the auction of 140 billion rupee in treasury bills expected later in the day. For poll expectations, double click ($1 = 53.2250 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)