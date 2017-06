MUMBAI May 11 India's benchmark 2021 bond yield fell 3 basis points to 8.52 percent after the country sold 150 billion rupees in bonds with better-than-expected auction cut-off prices, indicating strong demand for the new debt.

As part of the auction, the Reserve Bank of India sold 8.79 percent bonds maturing in 2021 at a cut off price of 101.43 rupees, yielding 8.5663 percent, lower than the forecast of 8.5856 percent in a Reuters poll earlier in the day.

The bond auction was fully sold, with demand strong as the central bank is set to purchase 120 billion in bonds via an open market operation. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)