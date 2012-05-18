* Aggressive bidding pushes down bond prices
* Oil, global risk aversion key to outlook
* RBI seen purchasing more bonds via OMOs-analyst
(Updates to mention RBI deputy governor's comments earlier in
the day)
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 18 Indian federal bond yields rose
on Friday as investors trimmed positions following aggressive
bidding at the auction earlier in the day but global risk
aversion and slumping oil prices are expected to help support
debt prices.
India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.75 billion) in bonds on
Friday, with the auction fully subscribed and at lower coupons
than expected by a Reuters poll of traders.
The auction offset a day in which Greece's political
problems continued, pummelling risk assets globally and pushing
down Brent crude to its lowest in 2012, both factors
that are expected to influence debt markets next week.
Liquidity will also be a key factor, as the Reserve Bank of
India is expected to step up its interventions in forex markets,
with the rupee falling to a record low of 54.91 during the
session, but settling at 54.42/44 at the close.
A deputy governor at the central bank said on Friday the RBI
will continue to use a mix of intervention and administrative
steps to protect the rupee.
However, the RBI is expected to offset the impact on rupee
liquidity from its suspected interventions with bond purchases
in the form of open market operations (OMOs).
"Crude prices have come down, and at the same time there are
expectations of further OMOs to support bond auctions which is
supporting market yields," a debt fund manager at a brokerage
said.
The benchmark 10-year bond ended at 8.53
percent, 4 basis points higher than Thursday's close.
However, yields ended the week down 3 basis points, which
analysts attributed to the central bank's OMO announced on
Monday, its second such debt purchase in as many weeks.
The central bank bought back 111.3 billion rupees in bonds
on Friday, lower than the notified 120 billion rupees.
"Further open market operations will depend on the
intervention by RBI. I think OMO should happen next week and, in
my view, two more weeks at least," said Manish Wadhawan,
managing direction and head of interest rates at HSBC India.
One-year OIS rate closed down 3 basis points
at 7.97 percent, while the five-year rate fell 2
bps to 7.42 percent.
Front-end OIS rates fell more due some easing in the
domestic cash conditions.
Repo borrowings reached 430 billion rupees in the afternoon
auction and 532 billion rupees in the morning, marking the
fourth consecutive session it has fallen below the 1 trillion
rupee mark and within the RBI's comfort zone.
The central bank has been conducting two such operations on
reserves reporting day in recent months.
($1 = 54.5550 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Rafael Nam)