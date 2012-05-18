* Aggressive bidding pushes down bond prices

* Oil, global risk aversion key to outlook

* RBI seen purchasing more bonds via OMOs-analyst (Updates to mention RBI deputy governor's comments earlier in the day)

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, May 18 Indian federal bond yields rose on Friday as investors trimmed positions following aggressive bidding at the auction earlier in the day but global risk aversion and slumping oil prices are expected to help support debt prices.

India sold 150 billion rupees ($2.75 billion) in bonds on Friday, with the auction fully subscribed and at lower coupons than expected by a Reuters poll of traders.

The auction offset a day in which Greece's political problems continued, pummelling risk assets globally and pushing down Brent crude to its lowest in 2012, both factors that are expected to influence debt markets next week.

Liquidity will also be a key factor, as the Reserve Bank of India is expected to step up its interventions in forex markets, with the rupee falling to a record low of 54.91 during the session, but settling at 54.42/44 at the close.

A deputy governor at the central bank said on Friday the RBI will continue to use a mix of intervention and administrative steps to protect the rupee.

However, the RBI is expected to offset the impact on rupee liquidity from its suspected interventions with bond purchases in the form of open market operations (OMOs).

"Crude prices have come down, and at the same time there are expectations of further OMOs to support bond auctions which is supporting market yields," a debt fund manager at a brokerage said.

The benchmark 10-year bond ended at 8.53 percent, 4 basis points higher than Thursday's close.

However, yields ended the week down 3 basis points, which analysts attributed to the central bank's OMO announced on Monday, its second such debt purchase in as many weeks.

The central bank bought back 111.3 billion rupees in bonds on Friday, lower than the notified 120 billion rupees.

"Further open market operations will depend on the intervention by RBI. I think OMO should happen next week and, in my view, two more weeks at least," said Manish Wadhawan, managing direction and head of interest rates at HSBC India.

One-year OIS rate closed down 3 basis points at 7.97 percent, while the five-year rate fell 2 bps to 7.42 percent.

Front-end OIS rates fell more due some easing in the domestic cash conditions.

Repo borrowings reached 430 billion rupees in the afternoon auction and 532 billion rupees in the morning, marking the fourth consecutive session it has fallen below the 1 trillion rupee mark and within the RBI's comfort zone.

The central bank has been conducting two such operations on reserves reporting day in recent months. ($1 = 54.5550 Indian rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam)