* RBI to buy up to 120 bln rupees of debt Fri

* Rupee hits new record low, sparks RBI intervention

* Liquidity concerns remain, given hefty bond supply

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, May 23 Indian federal bond yields ended slightly lower on Wednesday as investors welcomed the central bank's plan to continue purchasing debt, which is expected to help provide some liquidity relief.

Bond prices are expected to be supported as the Reserve Bank of India is expected to continue bond purchases via open market operations as the central bank needs to offset the impact on rupee liquidity from its interventions in currency markets.

The rupee has hit a string of record lows against the dollar since last week, falling to an all-time low of 56.225 on Wednesday. The central bank was seen selling dollars again in the morning, after shying away from large interventions in the previous few sessions.

"The OMOs are supporting the market. Liquidity situation is manageable now, but it might get aggravated in June after the advance tax outflows," said Ballinger Singh, a dealer with state-run Andhra Bank.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.51 percent, 1 basis points lower than Tuesday's close.

The RBI said late on Tuesday it would buy up to 120 billion rupees of government bonds on Friday, making it the third successive week of purchases. The bonds on offer include the most traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond.

However, any debt gains could be limited given the continued hefty supply of debt sales from a government looking to finance its budget, all at a time when the cash deficit remains high.

The government sold 140 billion rupees of shorter-dated paper on Wednesday and will sell another 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday.

Traders were also wary given the uncertainty about the longevity of the current benchmark 8.79 percent 2021 paper.

The bond already has an outstanding of 770 billion rupees, and Friday's issuance could take it to 830 billion rupees.

The one-year OIS rate and the five-year rate both rose 1 basis point to 8 percent and 7.47 percent, respectively. (Editing by Rafael Nam)