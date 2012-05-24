* 10-yr yield falls to lowest since April 20 at one point

* Fiscal consolidation hopes fuel gains; doubts emerge later

* Talk of secondary bond purchases from RBI also fuels gains

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, May 24 India's benchmark federal bond yield fell on Thursday, hitting earlier its lowest in over a month, after a hike in petrol prices led to hopes of fiscal discipline by the government, while talk of central bank debt purchases also helped.

Though a hike in petrol prices would have a negligible fiscal impact given the subsidy costs were largely borne by state oil companies, investors were hopeful it would spur hikes in far more important fuels such as diesel.

However, later in the day, contradictory messages from finance ministry officials about whether a government meeting would be held to discuss raising other fuel prices, muddled the picture, setting up the prospect gains would be reversed.

Raising fuels such as diesel and liquefied petroleum gas would have a far more positive fiscal impact, reducing the government's subsidy burden and raising confidence India can meet its deficit target of 5.1 percent for the fiscal year.

Investors said that was more important to markets at the moment than any potential inflationary effects, thought the hike would likely make the Reserve Bank of India's job of managing interest rates more difficult.

"The government is showing that it is willing to bite the bullet for fiscal consolidation. The market is taking it in a positive manner," said Anoop Verma, associate vice president at Development Credit Bank.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.50 percent, 1 basis points lower than Wednesday after earlier falling to as low 8.48 percent, its lowest since April 20.

The government, having just completed three years in office, is now trying to shake off a market stigma of policy paralysis and instill confidence among overseas investors at a time when the rupee is hitting record lows.

Dealers also said that debt prices were also supported by speculation that Reserve Bank of India was purchasing bonds in secondary markets in addition to its recent open market operations.

The "others" category buying in government securities on Wednesday, which includes the RBI, showed a net 7.9 billion rupees purchase, the third daily positive number in a week.

The one-year OIS rate and the five-year rate both rose 1 basis point to 8.01 percent and 7.48 percent, respectively. (Editing by Rafael Nam)