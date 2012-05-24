* 10-yr yield falls to lowest since April 20 at one point
* Fiscal consolidation hopes fuel gains; doubts emerge later
* Talk of secondary bond purchases from RBI also fuels gains
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, May 24 India's benchmark federal bond
yield fell on Thursday, hitting earlier its lowest in over a
month, after a hike in petrol prices led to hopes of fiscal
discipline by the government, while talk of central bank debt
purchases also helped.
Though a hike in petrol prices would have a negligible
fiscal impact given the subsidy costs were largely borne by
state oil companies, investors were hopeful it would spur hikes
in far more important fuels such as diesel.
However, later in the day, contradictory messages from
finance ministry officials about whether a government meeting
would be held to discuss raising other fuel prices, muddled the
picture, setting up the prospect gains would be reversed.
Raising fuels such as diesel and liquefied petroleum gas
would have a far more positive fiscal impact, reducing the
government's subsidy burden and raising confidence India can
meet its deficit target of 5.1 percent for the fiscal year.
Investors said that was more important to markets at the
moment than any potential inflationary effects, thought the hike
would likely make the Reserve Bank of India's job of managing
interest rates more difficult.
"The government is showing that it is willing to bite the
bullet for fiscal consolidation. The market is taking it in a
positive manner," said Anoop Verma, associate vice president at
Development Credit Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at
8.50 percent, 1 basis points lower than Wednesday after earlier
falling to as low 8.48 percent, its lowest since April 20.
The government, having just completed three years in office,
is now trying to shake off a market stigma of policy paralysis
and instill confidence among overseas investors at a time when
the rupee is hitting record lows.
Dealers also said that debt prices were also supported by
speculation that Reserve Bank of India was purchasing bonds in
secondary markets in addition to its recent open market
operations.
The "others" category buying in government securities on
Wednesday, which includes the RBI, showed a net 7.9 billion
rupees purchase, the third daily positive number in a week.
The one-year OIS rate and the five-year rate
both rose 1 basis point to 8.01 percent and 7.48
percent, respectively.
(Editing by Rafael Nam)