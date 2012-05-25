* Bond yields edge up on fiscal consolidation doubts
* More bond purchases from RBI also uncertain
* Dealers eyeing Jan-March GDP data next week
By Subhadip Sircar
MUMBAI, May 25 Indian federal bond yields edged
higher on Friday after the government came under severe pressure
after allowing a petrol price hike, while a sharp recovery in
the rupee cast doubts about more debt purchases from the central
bank.
The Reserve Bank of India has conducted three bond purchases
via open market operations in as many weeks to offset the impact
on rupee liquidity from its suspected intervention in currency
markets.
Dealers also expressed concern about whether the government
will force state-run oil companies to partially roll back the
hike in petrol prices announced on Wednesday.
The increase had initially been seen as a welcome gesture of
fiscal consolidation, but the government faced strong political
opposition, casting doubt about its ability to raise other fuel
prices such as diesel.
"The market is a little weak as no one is sure of the OMO
continuation because of the rupee's recent gains," said Sandeep
Bagla, executive vice president at ICICI Securities Primary
Dealership.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at
8.51 percent, 1 basis point higher than Thursday. It rose to an
intraday high of 8.55 percent in the session.
The RBI bought back about 112 billion rupees of bonds out of
the 120 billion rupees it had offered to buy during the session.
However, whether it will continue with its OMOs is now in
doubt as the rupee has recovered 1.9 percent from its record low
of 56.40 to the dollar hit on Thursday, helped by a combination
of exporters dollar selling and central bank interventions.
Liquidity still remains tight, with repo borrowings
remaining above the 1 trillion rupee mark and call rates
hovering in the 8.05-8.30 range.
India's hefty bond sale programme is also contributing to
the cash deficit. The central bank sold 150 billion rupees of
bonds during the session, with the cutoffs coming in line with
market estimates.
A trader with another primary dealership said that yields
may move towards 8.60-8.65 percent if the RBI does not announce
a bond purchase for the coming week.
Markets will also await the January-March economic growth
data due May 31, to gauge the possibility of a rate cut at the
central bank's next rate setting meeting on June 18.
Standard Chartered Bank expects India's growth to have
slowed to 6 percent in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal
year, primarily due to the weakness in industrial output growth.
The one-year OIS rate ended 1 basis point
lower at 8 percent and the five-year rate
remained unchanged at 7.48 percent.
