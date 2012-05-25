* Bond yields edge up on fiscal consolidation doubts

* More bond purchases from RBI also uncertain

* Dealers eyeing Jan-March GDP data next week

By Subhadip Sircar

MUMBAI, May 25 Indian federal bond yields edged higher on Friday after the government came under severe pressure after allowing a petrol price hike, while a sharp recovery in the rupee cast doubts about more debt purchases from the central bank.

The Reserve Bank of India has conducted three bond purchases via open market operations in as many weeks to offset the impact on rupee liquidity from its suspected intervention in currency markets.

Dealers also expressed concern about whether the government will force state-run oil companies to partially roll back the hike in petrol prices announced on Wednesday.

The increase had initially been seen as a welcome gesture of fiscal consolidation, but the government faced strong political opposition, casting doubt about its ability to raise other fuel prices such as diesel.

"The market is a little weak as no one is sure of the OMO continuation because of the rupee's recent gains," said Sandeep Bagla, executive vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.51 percent, 1 basis point higher than Thursday. It rose to an intraday high of 8.55 percent in the session.

The RBI bought back about 112 billion rupees of bonds out of the 120 billion rupees it had offered to buy during the session.

However, whether it will continue with its OMOs is now in doubt as the rupee has recovered 1.9 percent from its record low of 56.40 to the dollar hit on Thursday, helped by a combination of exporters dollar selling and central bank interventions.

Liquidity still remains tight, with repo borrowings remaining above the 1 trillion rupee mark and call rates hovering in the 8.05-8.30 range.

India's hefty bond sale programme is also contributing to the cash deficit. The central bank sold 150 billion rupees of bonds during the session, with the cutoffs coming in line with market estimates.

A trader with another primary dealership said that yields may move towards 8.60-8.65 percent if the RBI does not announce a bond purchase for the coming week.

Markets will also await the January-March economic growth data due May 31, to gauge the possibility of a rate cut at the central bank's next rate setting meeting on June 18.

Standard Chartered Bank expects India's growth to have slowed to 6 percent in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, primarily due to the weakness in industrial output growth.

The one-year OIS rate ended 1 basis point lower at 8 percent and the five-year rate remained unchanged at 7.48 percent. (Editing by Rafael Nam)