* RBI to detail weekly auction details on Mon
* Traders on hold to see if RBI also announces OMO
* GDP data on Thursday also awaited
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 28 Indian federal bond yields were
unchanged on Monday as traders awaited the details of this
week's debt sale and whether the central bank would announce
another round of bond purchases via open market operations.
The Reserve Bank of India has conducted three bond purchases
via open market operations in as many weeks to offset the impact
on rupee liquidity from its suspected interventions in currency
markets.
The central bank has also bought a net 123.5 billion rupees
($2.23 billion) worth of bonds from the secondary market in the
week to May 18, according to the latest available data.
However, traders were unsure if the RBI would continue to
conduct OMOs after repo borrowings by banks dropped to 854.25
billion rupees from 1.04 trillion rupees on Monday, and as the
rupee gained for a third session on Monday, recovering from last
week's record lows against the dollar.
"The market has been quiet, and all is dependant on whether
or not there is an OMO this week," said Sandeep Bagla, senior
vice president with ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.
"There is a lot of intervention happening in the bond
market. Possibly the RBI is trying to provide liquidity and
support to bonds," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady
at 8.51 percent. It moved in a band of 8.50 to 8.53 percent
during the day.
Total volumes on the central bank's platform stood at a
moderate 100.90 billion rupees.
Traders said they broadly expect the 10-year bond yield to
hold in a 8.45 to 8.55 percent range over the week, especially
ahead of the gross domestic product data due on Thursday.
Signs of more fiscal consolidation, especially if the
government opts to raise fuel prices such as diesel, could help
spur gains in bond prices, according to traders.
However, that was in doubt after India's oil minister said
on Monday the country has no immediate plans to raise the retail
prices of diesel, kerosene and cooking gas, days after a move to
raise petrol prices prompted a backlash on the government.
India's benchmark five-year OIS rate closed
down 1 basis point at 7.47 percent while the one-year OIS rate
ended 3 bps lower at 7.97 percent.
($1 = 55.2 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)