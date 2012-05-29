* Traders on hold to see if RBI announces OMO
* No sell-off in bonds till RBI continues OMOs - Union Bank
* GDP data on Thursday key for policy clues
By Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, May 29 Indian federal bond yields inched
higher on Tuesday as signs of improved cash in the banking
system led to doubts that the central bank will buy bonds during
the week.
Forex dealers have not cited any recent central bank
intervention after the rupee recovered from its life low hit on
Thursday and repo borrowings fell for a second successive
session, leading to hopes of improved liquidity.
Banks borrowed 754.50 billion rupees from the central bank
on Tuesday, a second consecutive session below the 1 trillion
rupee mark.
Traders also preferred to stay on the sidelines as they are
unsure of the fate of the running benchmark bond as its
outstanding issuance has ballooned.
"There is uncertainty about the future of the current bonds
and also about continuation of OMOs," said Anuj Tagra, a dealer
with Union Bank of India.
"Till RBI continues with the OMOs, the market won't see a
sell off," he added.
The RBI has bought 320.87 billion rupees via OMOs over the
previous three weeks, and traders were waiting to see whether it
would announce a fourth consecutive auction this week.
After market hours on Monday, RBI said the government will
sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on June 1. [ID: nNI8E8EU02]
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1
basis point at 8.52 percent. It moved in a tight band of 8.51 to
8.53 percent during the day.
Total volumes on the central bank's platform stood at a
moderate 99.40 billion rupees.
Traders said they broadly expect the 10-year bond yield to
trade in a 8.45 to 8.55 percent range over the week, especially
ahead of the Jan-March gross domestic product data due on
Thursday.
India will allow foreign retail investors to buy local
corporate bonds for the first time to boost capital inflows and
support the battered rupee.
Separately, a senior official said the Reserve Bank of India
has proposed to the finance ministry to reduce the minimum
lock-in period on debt investment for foreign institutional
investors, in another move to attract investors.
Global risk aversion due to worries over the euro zone
crisis, as well and India's slowing growth and wide fiscal and
current account deficits, have turned away investors from
investing in local assets.
Foreign investors have bought a net of $177.7 million in
debt and equity in May, far below the $7.2 billion in net
inflows in February.
India's benchmark five-year OIS rate closed
down 3 basis point at 7.44 percent, while the one-year OIS rate
ended 4 bps lower at 7.93 percent.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)